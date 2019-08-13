Metro Detroit weather: A closer look at heavy rainfall Aug. 12-13, 2019

DETROIT - Meteorologist Paul Gross shows how much rain parts of Metro Detroit received overnight Aug. 12-13, 2019 and how it happened.
He also discusses how significant this weather event is, calling in a "once-in-500-year" event.
Watch the segment above.
