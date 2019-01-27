Metro Detroit weather and school closings: Everything you need to know

DETROIT - With a round of snow followed by sub-freezing temperatures forecasted for this week in Metro Detroit, you can be sure to expect a flurry of school closings.

It all depends on how much snow and how cold it is, of course. Here's what the forecast is calling for:

Monday weather forecast

Snow will start Monday morning and continue through the day. An average of 4 to 6 inches is expected across the heart of Metro Detroit, with more than six inches possible north of I-69.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that will last until 12 a.m. Tuesday. This winter weather advisory is expected to last from 7 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

WHEN: Light snow is expected to arrive between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and intensify toward the end of the morning commute through the afternoon.

School closings could be prompted as early as Sunday evening -- check the list here.

Watch the latest forecast here:

Tuesday weather forecast -- snow day expected

Tuesady could be another day to expect widespread schools closings due to snow. Again, school closings can be tracked here.

According to the Local 4 meteorologists, Tuesday will be cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the low and middle teens all day.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday weather forecast -- dangerous cold

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Detroit and southeast Michigan are expected to experience the coldest air of the season, so far. Schools closings could be prompted by this extreme cold. Sending kids to feeze at the bus stop is not something anyone wants to have happen if it's not entirely necessary.

This is when the polar vortex brings dangerously cold, wind-blown air into the region. Morning lows will be between -5° and -10°F. Wind chills will approach 20 degrees below zero or lower.

Daytime temps will struggle to make it to 0°F or the single digits, mid week, according to the Local 4 meteorologists. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly if one is not careful. People, especially seniors and children, should spend only limited amounts of time outdoors.

And, again, that's why you can expect school districts to shutter for the day and keep everyone home inside.

Here's a snapshot of the week's weather forecast as of Sunday afternoon:

Calculate your chances for a snow day

