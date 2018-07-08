Metro Detroit weather forecast: After a brief cooldown, 90s return this week

DETROIT - We got a bit of a cooldown this weekend, but it won't last much longer.

Some more humidity joins highs around 90 Monday. The temperatures will briefly fall to the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, but the forecast is showing that comfortable weather will be replaced by another, shorter, streak of heat.

The highs from Thursday through Sunday are expected to be near or above 90 degrees with plenty of sun.

But until then, enjoy Sunday's sun with temperatures in the mid-80s, followed by a warm evening in the 70s and a mild night in the 60s.

