Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday morning, then milder with sunshine

Saturday will be bright and go from chilly to mild. Some clouds arrive tonight, and it will be warmer, Sunday.

Saturday morning will be just above freezing, but families and residents will still need jackets and hats to stay warm going to and from services and activities. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny. It will go from chilly to mild starting at lunchtime. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s. It will be great weather for enjoying fall foliage at near-peak color and Halloween events like Cider in the Park at Beacon Park in Detroit, the Harvest Festival in New Boston or the Entrepreneur's Expo at Oakland Mall in Troy. Great weather for going to costume parties and corn mazes, too.

Saturday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Jackets and hats will be needed, again, for the football game between Western Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, with only a slight chance of a sprinkle.

Magnificent marathon weather is on the way for Sunday. The Detroit Free Press TCF Bank Marathon will have temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s when the starting pistol is fired. The wind will be light under partly to mostly sunny skies during the race. Midday temperatures will be near or just above 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will have scattered rain showers. It will still be warm, with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers linger, Tuesday. It will be cooler after a cold front passes. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday become sunnier, and it remains cool. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

