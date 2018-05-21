Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clouds expected Tuesday

DETROIT - Tuesday could start with a few scattered, light showers, but those should end in the morning and we'll just be mostly cloudy for the balance of the day.

Highs will be rebounding into the low to mid 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

More Headlines

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, with some light fog possible. Lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Get the Local4Casters Weather app for:

Interactive Live Radar

Current conditions

Hourly forecast

10-day forecast

Severe Weather Alerts

Download here: Apple Store

Download here: Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.