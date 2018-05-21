Metro Detroit weather forecast: Clouds expected Tuesday

DETROIT - Tuesday could start with a few scattered, light showers, but those should end in the morning and we'll just be mostly cloudy for the balance of the day.
Highs will be rebounding into the low to mid 70s (22 degrees Celsius).
Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, with some light fog possible. Lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).
