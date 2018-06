DETROIT - Rain showers move in late Monday night and overnight.

Showers are well timed around or just after midnight, and likely gone by drive time Tuesday morning.

More Headlines

We should prepare, though, for some wet roads Tuesday morning during the commute, as early morning rain clears leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and still a bit breezy NW 7-17 mph.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.