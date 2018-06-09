Metro Detroit weather forecast for Saturday night: Scattered rain showers expected

DETROIT - After a midday lull, scattered showers and thunderstorms re-form and move from west to east.

It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. The Detroit Tigers game against Cleveland at Comerica Park may be affected by wet weather. The first pitch is planned to be at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be warm with scattered showers. Temps in the low 70s.

It will be mild Saturday night with more raindrops possible. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

VIEW HERE: Live Michigan Radar

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.