Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heavy downpours, lightning possible Monday

DETROIT - Rain and thunderstorms are possible starting during or just after the morning commute.

Some of these showers are capable of heavier downpours and lightning.

Severe risk

We have a risk for severe weather later today too, with areas south of I-94 or our South Zone having the biggest threat in the Slight Risk, which means a small handful of storms are capable or producing damaging winds and hail mainly this afternoon.

Areas between I-94 and M-59 are in a Marginal Risk this afternoon, or an isolated storm or two producing similar damage.

Highs will hit the low and mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies most of the day and wins S 5-10 mph.

