SE Michigan weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms expected Wednesday

DETROIT - Wednesday starts with scattered rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours.

Some storms could produce plenty of lightning and damaging winds. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

The heavier and steady rains move in through the afternoon and evening with a few stronger storms possible again in the afternoon. Highs will hit the low 80s, but cooler during those showers with humidity on high.

Rest of the week forecast

Thursday will be wet at times with the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto (now a Depression) leaving us slowly through the day. Keep the umbrella handy as showers will be coming and going.

Friday is a close call with a pretty good chance for rain, and thundershowers are possible after 2 or 3 p.m. as highs may struggle to get out of the 70s.

We get Spring back this weekend with 60s and 70s and pleasant conditions.

