Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain showers expected Friday night, Saturday

DETROIT - Friday will be dry during the day with increasing clouds and cooler air in place as wet weather stays to our south.

Skies go from partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s even though some east siders may not get out of the upper 60s. There’s a decent chance for light rain showers Friday night after 8 or 9 p.m. and through the overnight.

Saturday forecast

We will wake up to rain showers and isolated thundershowers Saturday morning and the model data shows lingering showers for part of the afternoon, too.

Overcast skies and afternoon showers coming and going will impact temps as we may struggle to get out of the 60s. If we can dry out by mid afternoon, we may see some low 70s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be mostly dry with a few isolated rain and thundershowers in the mid afternoon. Again, most of us will not see wet weather during the day. So, temps will rebound a bit and hit the mid 70s.

Rain chances increase around or just after sunset Sunday evening or later into early Monday. Lingering showers Monday morning, and then partly sunny and low 70s to start next week.

