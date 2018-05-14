Metro Detroit weather forecast: Tuesday starts with rain, becomes dry

DETROIT - Some areas of steadier, heavier rain are possible Monday night and overnight around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario heading into Tuesday morning.

A New Flood Watch started at 8 a.m. Monday for areas south of M-59. It will remain in effect through Tuesday morning. Storms tonight will add to the flood threat and all together some may see another 1-2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Most of Tuesday should be dry after we get through some morning rain and thundershowers. Skies stay mostly cloudy and the winds shift WNW 5-10 mph keeping highs in the low and mid 70s.

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will be the brightest days of the week, with sunshine and 70s to maybe low 80s both days. The higher numbers will depend on sky coverage. But expect very nice days in the middle of the week with more wet weather likely on Friday and Saturday ahead.

Model data shows wet weather in the area to end the week, but no washouts expected.

