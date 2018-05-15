Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Wednesday with sunshine

DETROIT - Wednesday looks to be the brightest and possibly the warmest day of the week with sunshine and upper 70s to maybe low 80s.

We will start with sun on Thursday, but clouds will begin to fill in through the afternoon and that may keep our highs from hitting 80 degrees.

The longer we hang on to sunshine, the better the odds of another calm and warmer day.

Weekend forecast

Friday looks to be a close call here in Metro Detroit as a rain maker will be just off to our south. We'll have to see how the models handle this the next couple days. The showers look to be headed into very dry air and a drying northeast wind.

Just keep that in the back of your mind if you're making plans, as showers may become part of your Friday afternoon and again late Saturday into Sunday.

