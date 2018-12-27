Metro Detroit weather history: Record low reached on Dec. 27, 2017

DETROIT - If you're feeling especially cold in Metro Detroit today, then maybe you can take some solace in knowing that one year ago it was much colder.

On Dec. 27, 2017 a temperature of -4 degrees was recorded at Detroit Metro Airport. That tied the record low for this date, set way back in 1925. Temperatures at the midday hour last year were struggling upward through the single numbers above zero, with some locations finally at least making it to double digits.

High temperatures barely reached the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius), with wind chills between zero and -10 degrees (-18 to -23 degrees Celsius) due to the west-northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

At the time of this writing it is a warm 39 degrees outside in Downtown Detroit. It's basically summer.

More from ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter:

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.