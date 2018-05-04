Metro Detroit weather: It's supposed to get quite windy today!

DETROIT - Hold onto your cats!

I mean hats. Or cats ... at least the kittens -- because it's getting windy up in here!

Metro Detroit is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Friday as wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected.

UPDATE: High Wind Warning now in effect

From Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible through lunch and our biggest wind concern comes from the development of any midday showers and storms because they could produce wind gusts of 50-60 mph.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny through the late afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The winds all day SW 15-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph or stronger around isolated showers and storms.

In Metro Detroit, strong winds usually mean power outages. DTE Energy says they are preparing for possible outages on Friday.

A Wind Advisory is issued when the following conditions are expected:

Sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph for an hour or more - AND/OR

Wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph for any duration.

LEARN MORE: Understanding Michigan's severe weather alert terms

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.