Metro Detroit weather: Rain expected during Thursday morning commute

DETROIT - Prepare for a rainy commute Thursday morning in Metro Detroit.

Our stretch of summer bliss in May appears to be coming to an end. Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to move in Wednesday evening.

More Headlines

From Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

Once the showers clear, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and cooler temps falling from the 70s down into the 60s in the late afternoon with winds WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday is supposed to be the start of a cool down. That includes some more rain.

From Roux's forecast:

The placement of the rain is still uncertain as some model data suggests it will be mostly north of M-59 through most of the day.

We’ll need a little more time to lock in the timing and placement for rain chances Friday. It will be cooler though and that lasts for part of the weekend.

Read more here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.