Metro Detroit weather: Rain, rain goes away, will come back another day

Stop building that ark! You won't need it -- for now.

It seems like it's been raining for days - and days - and more days in Metro Detroit. Fear not, friends. The winds of change are blowing...the rain away.

The coming days will bring glorious rays of sunshine and 70 degree weather. Check it out:

Wednesday: 79 degrees, mostly sunny

Thursday: 78 degrees, mostly sunny

Friday: 74 degrees, partly cloudy (Brandon Roux says rain will be south of us, mostly, but there's a chance it changes)

"Just keep that in the back of your mind if you're making plans, as showers may become part of your Friday afternoon and again late Saturday into Sunday."

But, as always, the rain will return to wash away our happiness, but at least our lawns will be lusciously green!

