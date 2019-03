DETROIT - Friday midday and afternoon will be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s in Metro Detroit.

More rain arrives Friday night. Some snow showers are possible north of 8 Mile Road after midnight.

Saturday morning will be wet and slippery in the morning. The afternoon will be cloudy and chilly with highs near 40 degrees.

Sunnier, Sunday, and still chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.

