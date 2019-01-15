Metro Detroit weather: There is a chance for snow this week, weekend

DETROIT - Snow? Never heard of it.

Just kidding, but we haven't seen much of it around these parts this season. Do you miss it? Are you happy about its absence from your life in Metro Detroit?

Well, whatever you think about snow, we could be getting some this week and weekend. Here's the latest forecast from Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

As far as snow chances go, we expect light snow showers Thursday afternoon leaving a coating for the evening commute. Friday is dry, but Saturday is a big and bold winter statement.

We'll have light to moderate snow all day Saturday with 20s and a howling wind creating blowing snow issues. Travel is not recommended Saturday if you can avoid it. It's early for accumulations but right now, model data suggests maybe 3-4 inches Saturday and then brutal cold Sunday with a flakes flying.

Yay?

Stay on top of the weather at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Watch the forecast here:

January 2018 snow storm

Last year, a snow storm hit Metro Detroit on Jan. 12. Here's the weather event recap from the National Weather Service:

A strong low pressure system brought all kinds of weather to Southeast Michigan to round out the work week. Southerly flow out ahead of the system on Thursday allowed temperatures to soar into the upper 50s melting much of the snow from earlier in the week! This warmth was short-lived as cold, arctic air came back in with a vengeance early Friday morning. Northwesterly flow behind the frontal boundary plummeted temperatures back into the 20s as it moved southeast across the area. Rain overnight on Thursday and into early Friday, changed over to freezing rain for a short time before changing over to all snow. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued on Friday for freezing rain and heavy snow that made the morning commute a challenge. Snow amounts across Southeast Michigan ranged from 1 to 5 inches. The snow finally ended by Friday afternoon, leaving behind snow-covered ground and cold temps once again.

The National Weather Service mapped out the accumulations from that storm:

