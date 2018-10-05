Metro Detroit weekend weather: Rain, thunderstorms Saturday

DETROIT - An occasional shower will slide through our dry air here and there Friday afternoon.

Areas south of I-94 have the greatest chance for a few rain and thundershowers. It's cool Friday evening in the 50s with a few areas of drizzle, mainly North Zone so grab an extra layer and umbrella just in case.

Soaking rain and thunderstorms roll through overnight with a few rounds of rain. The main concerns here are localized flooding and small hail but nothing severe, yet. Expect sporadic downpours 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Then, warming Saturday to near 80 degrees and breezy SSW 10-20 mph. A cold front approaches late and thunderstorms will begin to fire in the late afternoon and evening. Some of these could bring trouble to Metro Detroit. Storms late Saturday will be capable of damaging winds, deadly lightning, and larger hail. Keep an eye to the skies!

Sunday forecast

A few morning showers Sunday, then cloudy and cooler with temps near 70 degrees. Monday, Columbus Day will be warming to near 80 degrees again with partly sunny skies. Showers will be nearby, but we believe it will be mostly dry.

Temps are warm through Wednesday and then a cold front comes into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing more storm and/or heavy rain chances midweek.

