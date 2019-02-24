Michigan's Mackinac Bridge partially reopens after falling ice, blizzard conditions

MICHIGAN - The Mackinac Bridge is partially reopen to traffic after being closed Sunday morning due to dangerous travel conditions. Only certain vehicles will be allowed on the bridge as part of the partial closure.

Here's the latest from the Bridge Authority:

Sunday, Feb. 24 2:07 p.m.

"Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to close the Mackinac Bridge to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks. Winds are blowing across the bridge surface in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.

Passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pick-up trucks are being permitted to cross, but drivers are asked to exercise appropriate caution. Strong winds are blowing across the surface of the bridge. Motorists are asked to drive 20 miles per hour or less.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates."



