Michigan weather: Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for St. Clair, Sanilac counties

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for those on the shoreline of Lake Huron on Thursday.

Waves could be 4-8 feet on Lake Huron causing some shoreline issues and possible flooding.

That also means parts of the Thumb in our North Zone will be closer to 70 degrees today rather than 80 degrees.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate waves and high water level capable of lakeshore flooding and beach erosion, along with damage to property near or on the water.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.