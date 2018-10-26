2018 Halloween weather forecast for Metro Detroit: Rain may hold off

DETROIT - Wednesday, the computer models were holding off a front until Thursday, and keeping Halloween evening dry.

Then on Thursday, the models speeded up that front by 12 hours, so we had to introduce showers into the Wednesday evening forecast. Friday's models are speeding up that front even further. If this trend holds true, then we could have showers for part of the day Wednesday, with the rain possibly ending for Wednesday evening.

What looked like a really bad situation yesterday for the trick or treaters now has a ray of hope. Keep your fingers crossed! Highs Wednesday should reach the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius), with temperatures in the evening dropping into the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Rain looks to return Thursday and Friday with, possibly, a dry weekend to follow.

Daylight Saving Time reminder

The weekend of Nov. 3 and 4 is the weekend of the time change -- when Daylight Saving Time ends. That Saturday night before you go to bed you'll set your clocks BACK one hour, and get an extra hour of sleep!

