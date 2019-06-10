6 foot waves, rip currents possible on Lake Michigan today

High water levels come with growing hazards on the Great Lakes.

The National Weather Service says waves of up to six feet are possible on Lake Michigan on Monday, along with rip currents, lakeshore flooding, dune erosion and swamped piers.

"With the highest lake levels we have seen since 1986 (the year with the highest levels on record), multiple hazards are expected during even a typical windy and wavy summer day. Respect Lake Michigan from a distance on Monday!"

Wet spring weather has pushed Lake Erie’s water level to its highest point ever recorded.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the shallowest of the Great Lakes hit the milestone in May, surpassing the previous peak set in 1986.

Lake Superior also reached its highest known level for the month of May, although it has been even higher at other times of year.

The Corps began measuring Great Lakes levels in 1918. The Corps says flooding and coastal erosion threats will continue along Great Lakes coasts, especially during storms.

