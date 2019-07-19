All of Michigan at risk for severe weather on Friday: What to know

DETROIT - The entire state of Michigan is at risk for severe storms on Friday as extreme heat grips the region.

Here's what to know around the state:

Metro Detroit

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southeast Michigan (Sanilac County has a Heat Advisory) from now until 8 p.m. on Saturday. Heat indices will be between 100 and 110 degrees.

Heat wave: Cooling centers open in Metro Detroit

Best chance for storms is later Friday night, with lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds as the main threats. Most of Metro Detroit is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, the lowest category.

Read more on the forecast here from Andrew Humphrey.

Northern Lower Michigan

NWS: Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening and again overnight. Damaging wind is the main severe weather threat. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Most of the area is under an Enhanced to Slight Risk for severe weather.

Upper Peninsula

NWS: With all of this heat and humidity building across the area, we do have a chance for severe thunderstorms tonight. Confidence is highest we could see large hail and damaging winds as a complex of storms is expected to develop and push west to east tonight.

The Southwestern portion of the U.P. is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, while the rest of the U.P. is under a Slight or Marginal risk.

Related: Severe weather in Michigan: What each risk level means

Mid-Michigan

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan in the Slight Risk category for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The best chance will be after 2 or 3 p.m. and will continue through the evening mainly along and easy of I-75. Wind, hail, and heavy downpours are the main threats.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.