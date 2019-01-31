At what temperature do you normally set your thermostat during winter?

Michigan officials and energy companies are advising residents to set thermostats at no higher than 65 degrees F in an effort to save natural gas during peak demand.

It's very, very cold in Michigan. In Metro Detroit -- the state's most populated region -- temperatures have been below freezing for days with wind chill lows at -30 and below. This, combined with a natrual gas fire in Macomb County on Wednesday, has officials concerned about energy usage. Worst case scenario would be people losing power and losing their natural gas source for heat.

This got us wondering about where people normally set their thermostat during the winter months. Take our quick poll so we can all get an idea of what the average thermostat in Michigan might be set at:

There's so much thermostat small talk happening today in homes and offices across Michigan. — Ken Haddad (@KenHaddad) January 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.