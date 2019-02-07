Blizzard warning issued for Michigan's Upper Peninsula with 8-12 inches of snow expected

Michigan's Upper Peninsula can't catch a winter break, even by U.P. standards.

The U.P. just recovered from a damaging ice storm and now northeast parts of the peninsula are under a blizzard warning through Friday morning, with 8-12 inches of snow expected with heavy winds. The western part of the U.P., including Marquette, is under a winter storm warning.

Counties under blizzard warning: Alger, Northern Schoolcraft and Luce through 7 p.m. Friday. All other U.P. counties under winter storm warning.

Here's the latest from NWS:

We're still expecting a winter storm to bring rapidly deteriorating conditions, with the heavy snow lifting north to south across the Upper Peninsula by late morning/early afternoon.

While much of the area will see at least 8'' of snow out of this system, the main axis of heavier snow does now appear to be shifting slightly to the east.

This means less of a threat from freezing rain. Strong, gusty winds east of Marquette late tonight through portions of Friday will cause blizzard conditions at times!

Don’t be fooled by looking out the window and seeing little happening this morning. Snow will rapidly become heavy late morning into early this afternoon, causing travel to become nearly impossible!

Power outages and tree damage are possible during this winter storm later today into Friday, due to accumulating system snow and increasingly gusty northwest winds tonight.

Why a blizzard warning? Due to strong and gusty northwest winds behind the exiting winter storm, falling and blowing snow will result in widespread whiteout conditions tonight, with lingering whiteout conditions east of Munising and near Lake Superior through Friday.



