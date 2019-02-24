Blizzard warning issued for parts of Northern Michigan

Parts of Northern Michigan, including Traverse City, Gaylord, Alpena and parts of the Upper Peninsula, are under a blizzard warning Sunday.

Blizzard conditions are expected across much of the area this afternoon and evening. Travel will be dangerous and is strongly discouraged. Wind gusts near 60 mph will likely create sporadic power outages.

Between two and six inches of snow is expected.

The warning includes the cities of Petoskey, Charlevoix, Northport, Mancelona, Frankfort, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Manistee, Cadillac, and Lake City. It is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday,

Blizzard conditions are expected across much of the area into tonight. Travel will be dangerous and is strongly discouraged. Wind gusts near 60 mph will likely create sporadic power outages. pic.twitter.com/Qnpx856Ukv — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) February 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.