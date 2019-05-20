Break out the flip flops: Summer-like weather on the way in Metro Detroit

It's going to feel more like summer than spring later this week in Metro Detroit.

It's the unofficial start of summer this weekend in Michigan with the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which makes the forecast all the more logical.

Although Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler, with some under frost advisories (yes, seriously), that'll all change as we head into the holiday weekend.

Take a look at the Thursday-Monday forecast:

Thursday

It looks like we may start Thursday with showers still hanging around, but most of the day should be dry and warming. We should see highs soaring into the low or even mid 80s without much threat of wet weather late Thursday or Friday.

Friday

Friday looks great with upper 70s to low 80s and increasing highs clouds. That means rain is on the way for Saturday and we will keep a close eye on the upcoming holiday weekend.

Holiday weekend lookahead

It looks like temps will be warm in the 70s to low 80s, but showers will be coming and going throughout. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

