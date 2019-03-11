Break out the shorts! Michigan to get first taste of spring weather this week

DETROIT - Michiganders will get their first taste of spring this week!

Here's the latest from Brandon Roux:

Tuesday

We will be warming Tuesday after early morning low temperatures bottom out in the low 20s under mostly clear skies. You should expect bright sunshine all day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday

Wednesday will dry, but there’s a good chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon with highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s. It will be warmer if the rain holds off, which at least one model suggests. Better rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday as temps prepare to soar.

Thursday

Thursday will be warming into the low or mid 60s with scattered rain and thunderstorms and breezy conditions.

Weekend ahead

Then, we get into cooler air starting Friday or Saturday and that cooler air will settle in for a little while bringing Metro Detroit back down into the 20s and 30s for a solid week ahead. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

