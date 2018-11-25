Calculate your chances for a snow day in Metro Detroit on Monday

DETROIT - Hoping for a snow day on Monday?

Some schools will face the decision to close or stay open on Monday as November snow maker moves through Metro Detroit Monday morning.

CHECK SCHOOL CLOSINGS HERE

What are the chances your school closes tomorrow? Try the "Snow Day Calculator" -- CLICK HERE

If you're still not sold on a possible snow day -- try out some popular snow day rituals!

- Wear your pajamas inside out.

- Brush your teeth with the opposite hand.

- Flush AT LEAST 6 ice cubes down the toilet.

- Sleep with a spoon under your pillow.

- Leave ice cubes on the porch.

If you're lucky enough to enjoy a snow day this week, here are some activities to celebrate!

