Canadian wildfire smoke lingers over Michigan

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has made its way across the border to Michigan.

Wildfires burning in Alberta, Canada have destroyed more than 700,000 acres of land and forced more than 11,000 people to evacuate.

The fires were at their worst in June. As of today, only one fire is listed as "out of control," while many others are listed as "under control," or "being held."

Meanwhile, the smoke from the fires has drifted in Michigan. The National Weather Service said the hazy smoke will hold over the state for most of Monday.

[July 8 2019 - 7:56 AM] Not a cloud in the sky, yet does it still look a little hazy to you? Canadian wildfire smoke covers most of Michigan. This will hold over the state for most of the day as northwesterly flow continues to draw smoke over the area. #miwx pic.twitter.com/m4xl6G7vD4 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 8, 2019

