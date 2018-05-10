Central, Northern Michigan under freeze warning Friday morning

Parts of Central and Northern Michigan will be under a freeze warning starting at 1 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says a freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

According to the NWS, low temperatures will be ranging through the 20s tonight in Northern Michigan.

The coldest temperatures will be in low lying areas.Sensitive vegetation will be damaged or killed if proper precautions are not taken.

