Cold blast to bring snowflakes to parts of Michigan this weekend

DETROIT - The good news is, we're not quite as cool out there this morning with mid 50s to low 60s as you head out and about around Metro Detroit first thing on this Friday morning.

The bad news is, we have rain and thundershower chances later today and those showers should be impactful.

Most of the morning is dry with increasing clouds and a few lighter showers in our West Zone, but most of the showers moving in will dry out as they approach the downtown area midday.

Rain chances increase after 1 or 2 p.m. and then we'll see showers coming and going through the late afternoon and evening which will slow down the evening drive in spots.

Bring the rain gear to your high school football games as scattered downpours are likely and a few isolated thundershowers will mix in and we will stay on top of this all day for you. In the meantime, highs will again be near 70°F with winds picking up SSE 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph this afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy today.

Saturday forecast

A strong cold front will blast through here early Saturday with rain showers in the early morning hours fading before sunrise tomorrow. We will get into a mix of sun and clouds Saturday afternoon, but the cooler winds will be picking up and temps will be falling through the 50s all day.

Sunday forecast

Sunday is bright and breezy with 30s to low 40s in the morning and highs in the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Snowflakes will be flying in parts of Central and Northern Lower Michigan at times this weekend, but we should be snow free with only our far northern North Zone maybe getting a few flurries Sunday morning.

Columbus Day Monday looks decent with sun and clouds. Cooler air will be pumping in behind the cold front keeping highs only in the 50s to start next week, and then weak rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday next week and then it's dry to end the work and school week next week as temps try to warm back up just a little bit. We will keep you posted as Michigan temps try to rebound from what will be a refreshingly cooler weekend.

