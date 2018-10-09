Cold front to bring fall-like temperatures to Metro Detroit this week

If you're tired of 80 degree October days, just wait a few minutes.

Metro Detroit will see highs near or above 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday - but after that, it's going to feel a lot different.

A cold front moving in on Wednesday will bring more fall-like temperatures to the area.

Thursday's high is just over 60 degrees. The 10-day outlook keeps highs below 60, between 54 and 57 degrees. Lows will reach into the 30s.

Here's a little more from Paul Gross:

A line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area Wednesday night as a potent cold front (the front edge of the sharply colder air mass) approaches.

The front itself should cross the area late at night and, as long as this timing holds, the rain will end prior to the Thursday morning rush hour. Temperatures when we wake up Thursday morning will be highly dependent upon the front’s exact location but, at this point, it appears that we’ll drop into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

So, basically, it's time to break out the Halloween decor, visit that cider mill or take a haunted hay ride - fall has arrived and it actually feels like it!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.