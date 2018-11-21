Cold Thanksgiving expected in Detroit, warmer Black Friday

DETROIT - Layer up and bundle up for America’s Thanksgiving Parade as we start with temps in the teens before sunrise which hits around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Skies will be mostly clear and warming into the low and mid 20s during the parade. The winds will be light but early on wind chills will be flirting with single digits.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon will only help highs warm into the low 30s with winds ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

The warmer air arrives Friday with sunshine and highs into the low and mid 40s. Rain showers move in Saturday, especially during the first half of the day as highs stay in the 40s. Some model data suggests we’ll be closer to 50 degrees all weekend but that will be difficult with clouds and spotty showers.

Sunday may be mostly cloudy, but it will be mostly dry with mid to upper 40s. More wet weather Monday should be rain switching back to snow into Tuesday. Stay tuned.

For more weather news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/weathercenter.

