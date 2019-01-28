Cold weather car tips: Quick review to help you avoid disaster

These cold weather car tips are offered by AAA Michigan:
- When you start your car, if the engine is slow to turn over, or if the dashboard lights and/or headlights seem dimmer than usual, then have your battery checked.
- Make sure that all accessories – fan, lights, interior lights, radio, etc. – are turned off before starting the car.
- If you have the option, keep your car in the garage, where it’s significantly warmer than outside on these particularly cold mornings.
- Keep your car at least half filled with gas – this prevents fuel line freeze-up due to condensation that forms on the inside of the gas tank.
- If planning on starting your car and then going inside to let it warm up (a big waste of fuel, by the way), make sure you have a spare set of keys handy in case you get locked out.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.