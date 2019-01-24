Coldest air of the season coming to Michigan next week

DETROIT - If you thought last week was cold in Michigan, just wait until you see next week's forecast.

First off, this weekend will be really cold. Highs on Friday and Saturday won't be over 20 degrees. Sunday will be around 23 degrees.

Monday snow

Our next good looking snow maker moves in Monday midday and this clipper system will bring accumulating snow to the area. Unfortunately it’s still too early to tell how much, but early model data is back down to 3-6 inches possible early next week -- so stay tuned!

Here comes the cold

Starting on Tuesday, temps will likely begin dropping back into the low 20s.

On Wednesday, temps will drop even further, with the forecasted high only EIGHT degrees and the low at two degrees.

On Thursday, the high is forecasted to be - wait for it - ONE DEGREE. The low is -8 degrees.

Depending on the wind, the wind chill for these few days could reach -25 to -35 degrees, which would likely force schools to close.

Friday is forecasted to warm up a tiny bit, up to 11 degrees. Break out the shorts, right?

It's still a bit early and things could change, so stay tuned.

