Detroit is colder than the South Pole and Alaska this morning

DETROIT - It's so, so cold in the D.

If you're waking up in Metro Detroit on Monday, you're probably feeling a bit cold. That's because the temperature is below zero.

The wind chill is -20, which is just not right. There's a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Southeast Michigan until noon on Monday.

There will be tons of sun on this MLK Jr. Day but high temps only reach as high as the low to mid teens with lighter winds NW 5-12 mph. That means afternoon hours won’t be as cold and breezy and the advisory will be lifted, but it’s still dangerously cold out.

Don’t let that sun fool you. Areas around the shorelines of Lake Huron will see some snow today and Huron and Sanilac Counties have a Winter Weather Advisory for a couple of inches of new snow, and some slippery streets through noon today as well.

Here's how Detroit's Monday cold compares to some of the coldest places on earth:

Amundsen Scott South Pole Station: 5 ° today.

today. Anchorage, Alaska: 8° today.

Helsinki: 5° today.

Verkhoyansk, Russia: -44° today.

International Falls, Minnesota: -19° today.

Fraser, Colorado: 19° today.

Hell, Norway: 19° today.

