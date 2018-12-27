Detroit will be warmer than Phoenix, El Paso, Las Vegas on Friday

DETROIT - A December warm up is in store this week for Metro Detroit.

We deserve it. We've had to endure below-average temperatures since November and it's time to break out the shorts!

The warm up will start Thursday and end Saturday. We'll see temps in the mid 50s on Friday, which will rival (or even beat) high temps in Phoenix, New Mexico, parts of California, Western Texas and Oklahoma City.

Here's the latest from Paul Gross:

Thursday night forecast

Rain showers are likely tonight, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by dawn (9 to 10 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southeast, then south, at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday forecast

Scattered rain showers are possible on Friday (TGIF!), especially in the morning…we may escape the afternoon mostly dry, and possibly even with some sun developing. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be windy, with south to southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning sharply colder Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

More on this weekend here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.