DTE, MSP, Consumers Energy prepare for Sunday's high wind warning

Crews from DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are working overtime to prepare for the intense wind expected to hit Metro Detroit on Sunday.

READ: High wind warning issued for Sunday in Metro Detroit: What you need to know

A high wind warning will be in effect for the area, with gusts of 60 mph possible.

The warning is in effect from 7 a.m. on Sunday to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Latest weather information can be found here.

"We have our internal meteorologists who are going to continue to monitor the weather, working with our experts to figure out the best way to prepare," said DTE spokesperson Morgan Elliot Andahazy.

Andahazy said there's a plan in place and crews are already executing it. Employees have loaded up on extra equipment and additional crews have been called in for Sunday.

Also see: DTE Energy power outage map: Here's how to check it

"We have 1,000 DTE employees and contractors -- which consists of line workers and tree professionals -- who will be staged in our centers and be prepared to respond to any trouble in the field."

It isn't just DTE preparing for the weather. Truck drivers are also bracing for the expected 50 mph winds.

"You have got to drive kind of slow because the wind will cause the truck to rock back and forth," said Josh Roth, a truck driver from North Carolina.

Donald McKenzie, from Troy, has been driving trucks for about 31 years and he isn't too worried about it.

"I've driven through snowstorms and blizzards with more wind than that in the mountains," McKenzie said. "It's just another day."

McKenzie is confident driving in the weather, but there are a lot of people who aren't. He has advice for drivers who might be unprepared for Sunday's weather.

"If you're not comfortable driving in it, stay off the roads," McKenzie said.

RELATED: Michigan State Police urges residents to prepare for power outages Sunday

The Michigan State Police released the following tips to prepare for loss of power:

Fill plastic containers with water and place them in the refrigerator and freezer. Cold water bottles will help keep food cold during a power outage and can also be used for drinking water.

Check with your physician or pharmacist about any medication that requires refrigeration. It is important to know how long medication is safe in the refrigerator without power.

Make a plan to prepare for family members with disabilities or who have ill health.

Try to keep gas tanks at least half full. If the power goes out, gas stations may be unavailable.

Have extra cash available. ATMs will not work without electricity.

Keep a key to the house with you when away from home. The garage will not open if the power is out.

The following blackout-specific items should be added to your emergency preparedness kit:

Extra batteries

Large flashlights/ emergency lighting

Food that does not require heat

Warm clothes and blankets

For more information on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit www.michigan.gov/miready.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.