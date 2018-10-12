Fall snowflakes expected in Lower Northern Michigan Friday night

It may only be October, but some parts of Michigan are already seeing snowflakes.

Last week, the first snow was reported in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It was mostly a slushy snow and didn't last very long -- but it was still measurable snow!

Tonight, in Lower Northern Michigan, from Gaylord to Traverse City, light snow showers are possible as temperatures drop below 32 degrees Friday night.

"Snowflakes are expected to mix in tonight, primarily across the higher terrain. Drier weather and some sunshine returns for Saturday before more rain showers arrive Saturday night and Sunday," the National Weather Service said.

It's going to feel cold in Metro Detroit, as well, but not cold enough for snow - at least not yet. There is a chance for cold rain showers this weekend and frost is likely.

