FEMA denies assistance for Upper Peninsula Counties impacted by flood damage

The flood damage happened due to severe weather and widespread flooding that occurred on June 16-17.

LANSING, Mich - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied Gov. Rick Snyder's request for aid assistance to Upper Peninsula counties impacted by severe flood damage.

The flood damage happened in the counties of Houghton, Gogebic and Menominee in June.

In the denial letter FEMA noted that the local and state impact from the severe storms and flooding was not beyond the combined capabilities of the state and local governments.

Gov. Snyder declared a state of disaster for Houghton, Gogebic and Menominee counties due to severe weather and widespread flooding that occurred on June 16-17.

Gov. Snyder will now seek a physical and economic disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.