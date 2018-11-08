First significant Michigan snowfall means more tips and tricks for drivers

LANSING,Mich - Michigan's first encounter with winter will be Friday when 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to cover the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula will have 6 to 12 inches of snow by Sunday.

With the first of winter just one day away, ClickOnDetroit is once again offering tip and tricks to survive winter on the Michigan roads.

"It's been at least six months since many of us saw snow on Michigan roads, which is why we're encouraging drivers to slow down and leave plenty of distance between your car and the car in front of you," said Dick Van Koevering, general counsel for the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, "Many car crashes happen when drivers don't expect the road to be slippery, so use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses as they are more likely to freeze over first."

Some other tips for winter driving include:

Drive distraction-free and don't text while driving

Slow down

Be aware of what other drivers are doing around you, and expect the unexpected

Leave early so you don't have to rush to your destination

ALWAYS wear your seatbelt

Keep a blanket, bottled water, and flashlights in your car in case you get stranded

If you are involved in an accident, pull your car over to the side of the road and if possible, call 9-1-1. Next, make sure you call your insurance provider to report the accident and begin the claim process.

"Michigan's auto insurance companies and their agents are there when disaster strikes to help their neighbors when they need them most," Van Koevering said, "In times of crisis, insurance companies provide an important safety net including 24/7 service, roadside assistance and accident protection."

