Freezing rain spawns icy 'ghost apples' in Michigan

The freezing rain has caused all kinds of trouble this week around Michigan, but here's at least one amazing thing it brought us.

Andrew Sietsema photographed what he has dubbed "ghost apples" this week in West Michigan. He submitted the amazing photos he captures in Kent County to WOOD on Wednesday. He said he came across the interesting formations while pruning apple trees earlier that day.

Sietsema said the freezing rain coated rotting apples, creating a solid icy shell around them. When he pruned the trees, they would shake, causing many of the frozen apples to fall off, ice and all. However with a few of them, the mush slipped out of the bottom of the ice casing, leading to a "ghost apple."

Pretty cool, huh?

