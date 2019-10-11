Gale Warning issued for Lake Superior with 19-foot waves possible

A Gale Warning in effect for Lake Superior.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for all of Lake Superior until 5 p.m. on Friday.

"Expect sustained winds of up to 30 knots from the southeast, with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest expected significant waves will be 13 feet with a maximum wave height of up to 19 feet possible."

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

