Geomagnetic storm could bring magical Northern Lights to Michigan this weekend

Michiganders could be in for a treat this weekend.

Thanks to a solar flare on the surface of the sun this week, a geomagnetic storm could be visible in the skies over parts of Michigan this weekend.

Best shot is Friday and Saturday night. Northern Michigan will have the best chance to see the lights.

Boom! Here's the Solar #Flare that unleashed a #CME towards Earth yesterday that prompted the G2 #geomag storm watch for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/smCzLen0Zw — Northern Lights Now (@NorthLightAlert) March 21, 2019

Northern Lights are seen in Northern Michigan much more often than Lower Michigan, although it isn't unheard of. Weather is always a factor. Keep an eye on the latest here.

What are the Northern Lights?

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are known as 'Aurora borealis' in the north and 'Aurora Australis' in the south.. Auroral displays appear in many colors although pale green and pink are the most common. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.

The lights appear in many forms from patches or scattered clouds of light to streamers, arcs, rippling curtains or shooting rays that light up the sky with an eerie glow.

