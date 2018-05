GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Dense Fog Advisory that's in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Visibility will be at or below one quarter mile.

Travel will be affected by areas of dense fog, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers are advised to slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead.

