Heat, humidity return to Metro Detroit this weekend, next week

If you've been missing that hot, humid summer weather, you're in for a treat.
We've been hovering around 80 degrees for a while, but things are about to heat up.
Starting Saturday, we'll be heating up to the mid-to-upper 80s, followed by three days in the 90s. Take a look at the next five days below:
Of course, the humidity brings storm chances, including the possibility of severe weather.
Here's the latest forecast from Local 4Caster Paul Gross.
