Here are the 20 coldest and warmest Junes in SE Michigan weather history

DETROIT - Here are the top 20 coldest and warmest Junes in southeastern Michigan's history:

Rank Detroit Area* Flint Bishop** Saginaw Area*** Coldest Warmest Coldest Warmest Coldest Warmest Temp Year Temp Year Temp Year Temp Year Temp Year Temp Year 1 62.8 1985 74.6 1933 60.1 1969 75.0 1933 60.6 1982 73.8 1933 2 62.8 1903 74.1 2005 60.9 1958 74.9 1934 61.0 1926 73.5 1919 3 63.1 1915 74.0 1919 61.5 1980 72.1 1949 61.5 1915 72.3 1971 4 63.4 1928 73.3 1949 62.5 1985 71.7 1925 61.8 1958 72.3 1934 5 63.4 1926 73.2 1934 62.5 1972 71.5 1921 61.9 1917 71.7 2005 6 63.4 1916 72.8 1943 62.9 1982 71.3 1943 62.1 1980 70.5 1976 7 63.6 1927 72.7 1952 63.1 1977 71.2 2005 62.1 1916 70.5 1931 8 63.7 1980 72.4 1991 63.3 1960 70.3 1952 62.3 1945 70.4 1949 9 63.7 1889 72.3 2012 63.4 1928 70.3 1987 62.6 1928 70.3 1967 10 63.8 1878 72.2 1994 63.6 1945 70.3 1939 62.7 1977 70.2 1932 11 63.9 1958 71.6 1995 63.8 1927 69.8 1931 62.8 1985 70.0 1995 12 63.9 1902 71.6 1890 64.2 1992 69.8 1923 63.2 1947 69.9 2007 13 64.1 1917 71.5 1944 64.5 1947 69.7 2016 63.5 1969 69.9 1923 14 64.2 1982 71.4 2010 64.6 2003 69.7 1991 63.7 1972 69.9 1930 15 64.2 1972 71.4 1921 64.7 1961 69.6 1954 63.8 1927 69.9 1921 16 64.4 1881 71.3 2007 64.9 1986 69.6 1932 64.2 1940 69.8 2012 17 64.6 1935 71.3 1954 64.9 2009 69.5 1971 64.2 1978 69.8 1987 18 64.6 1897 71.3 1987 64.9 1974 69.5 1944 64.2 1924 69.7 2014 19 64.7 1969 71.3 1923 65.1 1978 69.4 1941 64.3 1918 69.7 1999 20 64.8 1907 71.2 1895 65.1 1948 69.4 1930 64.4 1986 69.6 1943 * Detroit Area temperature records date back to January 1874.



** Flint Bishop temperature records date back to January 1921.



*** Saginaw Area temperature records date back to January 1912.

Source: National Weather Service

As for June 2017 in southeastern Michigan, the average high was 81.6 degrees and the average low was 60.6 degrees, according to NWS records.

