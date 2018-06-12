Here are the 20 coldest and warmest Junes in SE Michigan weather history

DETROIT - Here are the top 20 coldest and warmest Junes in southeastern Michigan's history:
|Rank
|Detroit Area*
|Flint Bishop**
|Saginaw Area***
|Coldest
|Warmest
|Coldest
|Warmest
|Coldest
|Warmest
|Temp
|Year
|Temp
|Year
|Temp
|Year
|Temp
|Year
|Temp
|Year
|Temp
|Year
|1
|62.8
|1985
|74.6
|1933
|60.1
|1969
|75.0
|1933
|60.6
|1982
|73.8
|1933
|2
|62.8
|1903
|74.1
|2005
|60.9
|1958
|74.9
|1934
|61.0
|1926
|73.5
|1919
|3
|63.1
|1915
|74.0
|1919
|61.5
|1980
|72.1
|1949
|61.5
|1915
|72.3
|1971
|4
|63.4
|1928
|73.3
|1949
|62.5
|1985
|71.7
|1925
|61.8
|1958
|72.3
|1934
|5
|63.4
|1926
|73.2
|1934
|62.5
|1972
|71.5
|1921
|61.9
|1917
|71.7
|2005
|6
|63.4
|1916
|72.8
|1943
|62.9
|1982
|71.3
|1943
|62.1
|1980
|70.5
|1976
|7
|63.6
|1927
|72.7
|1952
|63.1
|1977
|71.2
|2005
|62.1
|1916
|70.5
|1931
|8
|63.7
|1980
|72.4
|1991
|63.3
|1960
|70.3
|1952
|62.3
|1945
|70.4
|1949
|9
|63.7
|1889
|72.3
|2012
|63.4
|1928
|70.3
|1987
|62.6
|1928
|70.3
|1967
|10
|63.8
|1878
|72.2
|1994
|63.6
|1945
|70.3
|1939
|62.7
|1977
|70.2
|1932
|11
|63.9
|1958
|71.6
|1995
|63.8
|1927
|69.8
|1931
|62.8
|1985
|70.0
|1995
|12
|63.9
|1902
|71.6
|1890
|64.2
|1992
|69.8
|1923
|63.2
|1947
|69.9
|2007
|13
|64.1
|1917
|71.5
|1944
|64.5
|1947
|69.7
|2016
|63.5
|1969
|69.9
|1923
|14
|64.2
|1982
|71.4
|2010
|64.6
|2003
|69.7
|1991
|63.7
|1972
|69.9
|1930
|15
|64.2
|1972
|71.4
|1921
|64.7
|1961
|69.6
|1954
|63.8
|1927
|69.9
|1921
|16
|64.4
|1881
|71.3
|2007
|64.9
|1986
|69.6
|1932
|64.2
|1940
|69.8
|2012
|17
|64.6
|1935
|71.3
|1954
|64.9
|2009
|69.5
|1971
|64.2
|1978
|69.8
|1987
|18
|64.6
|1897
|71.3
|1987
|64.9
|1974
|69.5
|1944
|64.2
|1924
|69.7
|2014
|19
|64.7
|1969
|71.3
|1923
|65.1
|1978
|69.4
|1941
|64.3
|1918
|69.7
|1999
|20
|64.8
|1907
|71.2
|1895
|65.1
|1948
|69.4
|1930
|64.4
|1986
|69.6
|1943
|* Detroit Area temperature records date back to January 1874.
** Flint Bishop temperature records date back to January 1921.
*** Saginaw Area temperature records date back to January 1912.
Source: National Weather Service
As for June 2017 in southeastern Michigan, the average high was 81.6 degrees and the average low was 60.6 degrees, according to NWS records.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.