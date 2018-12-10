Here are the chances of a ‘White Christmas' around Michigan

DETROIT - May the odds be forever in your favor.

It's not winter yet, but Michigan has already seen some snow and winter-like cold. But will we see snow this Christmas?

Traditionally, a "white Christmas" is defined as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

Historically speaking, Michigan has a great shot at a snowy Christmas Day every year. The Climate Prediction Center offers a map with white Christmas probability for certain Michigan areas. Most of them are between 40 and 60 percent odds.

There are some obvious trends, for example, the farther north you go, the higher your chances are for snow on Christmas, especially in the Upper Peninsula, which has some of the highest odds in America.

While the map shows the historical probability that a snow depth of at least one inch will be observed on Dec. 25, the actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas Day.

These probabilities are useful as a guide only to show where snow on the ground is more likely.

Here are the historical odds of a White Christmas around Michigan:

Adrian: 41 percent

Albion: 44 percent

Alpena: 75 percent

Ann Arbor: 49 percent

Bad Axe: 62 percent

Baldwin: 78 percent

Benton Harbor: 41 percent

Chelsea: 47 percent

Coldwater: 52 percent

Charlevoix: 79 percent

Detroit Metro Airport: 37 percent

Dearborn: 41 percent

Gladwin: 67 percent

Grand Rapids: 58 percent

Grayling: 86 percent

Grosse Pointe: 36 percent

Howell: 45 percent

Jackson: 49 percent

Kent County: 59 percent

Lansing: 58 percent

Marquette: 88 percent

Mt. Clemens: 37 percent

Morenci: 39 percent

Muskegon: 63 percent

Pontiac: 49 percent

Saginaw: 55 percent

Sault Ste Marie: 88 percent

Traverse City: 73 percent

White Cloud: 76 percent

The 1981–2010 Climate Normals are the latest three-decade averages of several climatological measurements. This collection contains daily and monthly normals of temperature, precipitation, snowfall, heating and cooling degree days, frost/freeze dates, and growing-degree days calculated from observations at approximately 9,800 stations operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service.

You can cruise around the country on the NOAA map here.

